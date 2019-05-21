Is your dad a manly guy? Tough-rugged? Caring and sincere? Or is your dad a Manley Man whose family comes first and his car comes second?

For Father’s Day this year we’re going “Manley for Dad.” Register your dad below for the Manley Fathers Day giveaway today. The ride in his man cave will be tricked out with four new tires, two (2) oil changes and one (1) alignment package from Manley Tire & Oil in Manley, Minnesota. A prize package valued over $600.

Show us that your dad is the manliest! Contest Ends Thursday, June 13.