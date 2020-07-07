Mandatory Face Masks For Rochester & Mankato, Minnesota

You will soon be required to wear a mask when indoors at a public place in Rochester and Mankato, Minnesota.

Both cities passed the mandatory mask-wearing requirement to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. In Rochester, the mask mandate goes into effect on Wednesday, July 8. In Mankato, Minnesota the law goes into effect Friday, July 10.

KTTC in Rochester is reporting that masks will be required in all restaurants, Bars, Retail Businesses, Public Transportation, Gyms, Fitness Centers, Sports Facilities, and Entertainment Venues.

KARE11 says the Mankato ordinance defines “a public accommodation as a business, refreshment, entertainment, or recreation facility, or an institution of any kind, whether licensed or not, whose goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations are extended, offered, sold, or otherwise made available to the public. This includes retail stores, rental establishments, government buildings, and service establishments.”

The CDC recommends that people wear face masks in public settings during this COVID-19 pandemic. They also suggest wearing a face covering when you are around people who don't live in your household. They explain that face coverings help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and should be used. Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.

According to Johns Hopkins University to date, Minnesota has logged 33,907 COVID-19 cases and 1,511 deaths. In South Dakota, there have been 7105 COVID-19 cases reported and 97 deaths. Nationwide in the United States, there have been 2,938,624 COVID-19 cases reported and 130,306 deaths.