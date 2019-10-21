**UPDATE:

Rapid City police now say the man arrested on Sunday at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City who was thought to have a gun, did not have a firearm in his possession at the time he was taken into custody.

KSFY TV is reporting that 48-year-old Kenneth Woods of Rapid City was arrested Sunday evening (October 20) after authorities received a call from mall officials stating a man inside the building was harassing patrons and telling them he had a gun.

According to KSFY, once police arrived, they found Wood's in the mall’s south parking lot. After approaching him, Woods was extremely agitated and initially refused to comply with the officer's requests. He calmed down a short time later and was detained without incident.

Police did not find a gun on Woods once they conducted their search however, they did find a syringe and baggie both items tested positive for methamphetamine.

Woods was ultimately arrested and charged with obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, and an existing warrant.

**ORIGINAL STORY:

Shoppers at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City got a pre-Halloween scare on Sunday as a man carrying a gun was walking around the mall harassing patrons.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place early Sunday evening (October 20) at the Rushmore Mall, on North Maple Avenue, in Rapid City.

According to the report, Rapid City police responded to an active shooter call after receiving a report from mall officials of a man walking around inside the building harassing people and telling them he was carrying a gun.

Police surrounded the mall as it went into immediate lockdown mode. Authorities in tactical gear conducted a brief search of the facility that resulted in one man being taken into custody without incident.

KSFY reports the suspect was carrying a gun at the time of his arrest.

The incident ended with no injuries being reported. The investigation is still on-going at this time.

