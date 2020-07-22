Man Wins Lottery Four Times In Two Weeks

Many people play the lottery their whole life and never win. Others can play for years and maybe win a few bucks here and there but never hit it big.

A man from North Carolina probably had one of the best lottery streaks I have heard of in a long time.

Frank Drum Jr. from Lincolnton, NC won four times in a span of two weeks. The first three times were smaller, $100, then $1000 twice. The fourth time was the charm though, he won $100,000.

Drum Jr. told officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery that his winning streak started with a scratch-off ticket that cost $2.

Drum Jr. said, "I won $100 on the little $2 Lots of $100's ticket first. Then I used that $100 to buy one $25 ticket, hit $1,000, and then I went in on a Friday, bought another $25 ticket, and won another $1,000. It was a lot of good luck."

Drum wasn't ready to quit at three wins. He decided to reinvest some of his winnings. He visited a local convenience store and bought a $20 Ruby Red 7's scratch ticket and a pair of $5 scratch-off.

Drum scratched the Ruby Red 7's ticket, revealing the $100,000 prize. “I basically walked straight out of the store, got into my truck, sat down, and got myself together after I’d realized what I’d won,” he said. “It was unbelievable.”

It was right at that time that Drum's wife called him to run an errand.

"I said 'I need to come home,'" Drum said. "And she said, 'No, I need you to go do this.' So, I said, 'Look, I won $100,000!' And she goes, 'No, you didn't!' and hung up on me. She thought I was lying to her!"

Drum claimed his prize and after federal and state taxes he took home $70,756. Not enough to retire, but is still life-changing.

He and his wife are planning to pay off their bills with the cash. “We’re gonna put a little back in savings,” said Drum. “Then, when all the COVID-19 is over, we’ll take a week’s vacation. It’s been a blessing for us. This is definitely going to make life a lot better.”