Man Uses Flame Thrower to Clear Snowy Driveway [VIDEO]
Timothy Browning, of Ashland, Kentucky, showed us all how to clear snow off a driveway in style. Especially when you only have an inch of new fallen snow (much like Sioux Falls had on Sunday morning). While wearing only a bathrobe and a hat, drinking a beer and smoking a cigar, Browning used a flamethrower to melt the snow in his driveway.
Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation would be proud.
Many social media viewers have offered him jobs clearing their own driveways.
