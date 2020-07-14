Man Threatens People with Knife Sunday in Sioux Falls Parking Lot

A Sioux Falls man is now in custody after threatening people with a knife in a parking lot and damaging property in his girlfriend's apartment on Sunday.

Dakota News Now is reporting that authorities arrested 29-year-old Elvis Konjevic of Sioux Falls on Monday (July 13) after he took out a knife and threatened a group of people in a parking lot near 57th Street and Marion Avenue around 11 PM on Sunday (July 12).

Police told Dakota News Now, a man slurring his words allegedly walked up to a group of people in a west side Sioux Falls parking lot, took out a pocket knife from a backpack he was carrying, and began to threaten them with it.

The group of victims pushed Konjevic away and were able to seize both the knife and the backpack without getting hurt.

A short time later, police were summoned to an apartment building located at the same Sioux Falls intersection where the incident with the knife took place. According to Dakota News Now report, a woman called authorities after her boyfriend damaged a large number of items inside her home.

After investigating both incidents, police determined the two cases were connected and arrested Konjevic on assault charges stemming from both.

Source: Dakota News Now