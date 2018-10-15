Man Stabbed over Car Keys in Sioux Falls

It seemed like a random event, as a man fended off an attacker in Downtown Sioux Falls but did get injured in the process.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens describes the situation that took place about 9:00 PM Friday in the 600 block of North Main Avenue as the victim stopped his vehicle outside an apartment building.

“As he got out of the car, there was somebody who pushed him up against the car. This person was dressed in all black. There was a struggle for the keys (to the vehicle).”

The struggle continued and Clemens says the suspect then went to his weapon.

“They were struggling back and forth. This guy with the hood on pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the arm a couple times and ran away. He didn’t get anything.”

Afterward, the 25-year old victim drove himself to the hospital for some stitches and then was released.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the case.