Man Stabbed by Suspect Hiding in Trunk of Car

A man and a woman are being accused of assaulting another man they were riding in a car with on Friday morning west of Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident happened Friday morning (September 18) on Highway 38 between Sioux Falls and Hartford.

Captain Josh Phillips, with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, told Dakota News Now, 31-year-old KrystalAnn Rice was giving a car ride to the victim, a man described to be in his mid-30's, when Rice stopped at an intersection, claiming there was something wrong with her vehicle. According to the report, that's when 24-year-old Allen Smith jumped out of the trunk of the car and assaulted the victim.

Phillips said that Smith pulled the victim out of the car and hit him with a baseball bat before stabbing him twice. Both suspects left the scene right after that.

Dakota News Now reports the victim was able to make it to a nearby residence, where the homeowner contacted authorities about the situation.

The victim was able to identify both suspects before being taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The report states that sheriff's deputies tracked down Rice and Smith a short time later and took them into custody. Both suspects are being charged with first-degree robbery, aggravated assault, and various drug-related offenses. Rice is also being held on an abuse to a minor charge.

The victim in the case is now in stable condition in a Sioux Falls hospital.

Source: Dakota News Now