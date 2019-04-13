Man Serving 175-year Sentence for Rape Dies in Prison

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota corrections officials say a state prison inmate serving 175 years for raping a girl has died.

Officials say 63-year-old Ralph Buchhold, of Rapid City, died Friday in the prison after an illness. He was 63.

Buchhold was sentenced in 2005 on 11 counts. Authorities say the sexual assaults took place from the time the girl was 11 until she was 15.

