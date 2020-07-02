Man Risks Lottery Win, Earns 33,333% Return on Investment

A lot of times, choosing not to quit while you're ahead usually doesn't pay off. This is not one of those stories.

A Michigan man was feeling good because he just won $160 from a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket. However, he decided to press his luck and buy three more of the same ticket. By the way, the jackpot for these tickets is a cool $2 million.

And the risk paid off, he won the jackpot!

The 56-year-old man, who is remaining anonymous, told Michigan Lottery officials about experiencing a "run of good luck on the $2,000,000 Bonus game."

He said that after winning $160, he was going to spend $60 to buy three more tickets and "put $100 in my pocket."

Good choice because one of the three tickets revealed a $2 million grand prize jackpot.

"When I scratched it off and saw it was a winner it was over the top! I never imagined winning such a huge prize, but it feels so great!" the man said.

The man said he plans to use his winnings to pay off bills and save for retirement.

He chose a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.