Man Pleads Not Guilty to Drug Thefts While Tribal Paramedic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A paramedic who used to work for the Oglala Sioux tribe's ambulance service denies federal charges that he stole fentanyl and other drugs for personal use.

Dane Arredondo is accused of stealing the drugs from the ambulance service in January by falsely reporting discarded drugs.

The Rapid City Journal reports that he recently pleaded not guilty to fraud and drug charges. He remains free pending his next hearing, which wasn't immediately scheduled.

