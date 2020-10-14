Man On His Way To The Dentist Wins Big Money

I wish this kind of luck happened to me on Monday morning before my dentist appointment.

Larry Hales of South Carolina was on his way to the dentist when he stopped at a store to cash in a winning $20 ticket. While he was there, he used those winnings to buy more scratch-off tickets including a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket.

Hales put the tickets in his truck and went to his appointment. "After (the appointment) I had to go to the bank to deposit some other money I had and I scratched them off while I was waiting in line at the drive-thru," Hales said.

It was the $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket that hit for $750,000. As expected, Hales was so excited that he rushed home to show his wife the winning ticket and to have her confirm what just happened.

"I had to show the tickets to her and ask her, 'Please read this to make sure I'm seeing this right,'" he said. "I'll bet we look at those tickets a dozen times before we came up here."

Hales and his wife are taking home $530,628 after taxes. The couple plans to spend some of the money on repairs to their house and maybe upgrade their ride. "We might buy a new car," he said. "Maybe a new truck."