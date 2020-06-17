A man identified as Brandon Scott has several charges pending against him as he initiated a police chase in Mitchell Tuesday afternoon, June 16. According to Dakota News Now, police tried to pull him over when the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen from Lincoln county. When he refused to pull over, the chaos began.

Officers terminated the chase a short while later and Scott thought he'd need another set of wheels. He attempted to pull a woman from her car in Mitchell but was not successful in stealing the vehicle. He drove until he broke into a garage and stole an SUV. He apparently drove the SUV to Huron where he ditched it for a faster ride. This time, a Ford Mustang.

Thanks to the homeowner, an alert was instantly sent out on the stolen Mustang. A deputy saw the Ford and pursued it. Scott then rammed into the deputy's car flipping it upside down. The deputy has some bruising and mild injuries but is otherwise fine. Brandon Scott however, is facing charges in 3 different counties.