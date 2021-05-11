Man Killed by Own Vehicle in Sioux Falls

An unusual series of events led to the death of a man in East Sioux Falls Tuesday (May 11) afternoon.

Dakota News Now is reporting that a Jeep Cherokee was struck by a Honda Accord in the intersection of North Cleveland Avenue and East Sixth Street at about 1:30 PM.

According to Sioux Falls Police, the 41-year old driver of the Honda exited the Accord after the crash and at that point, the vehicle began driving in reverse. Witnesses say the man was run over by the vehicle as it traveled in circles.

He later died from his injuries.

Authorities are withholding his name pending family notification.