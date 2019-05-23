Man Identified in Sioux Falls Officer-Involved Shooting

The man who was shot after charging at a deputy with a knife outside the Minnehaha County Jail on Tuesday has been identified.

KSFY TV is reporting that 44 year-old George Lee Rinzy Jr. of Sioux Falls is facing four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, two counts of simple assault law enforcement, intentional damage to public property and disorderly conduct charges. The charges stem from an incident that happened on the afternoon of Tuesday, (May 21) at the Minnehaha County Jail in downtown Sioux Falls.

A deputy was forced to shoot Rinzy Jr. after he failed to drop the knife he was carrying when he charged at the deputy in the parking lot of the jail.

The officer-involved shooting was the culmination of a disorderly conduct incident that transpired prior to that inside the lobby of the Minnehaha County Jail.

According to KSFY, the office of Minnehaha County State’s Attorney, Aaron McGowan presented the charges. McGowan's office will also be responsible for prosecuting the defendant in the case.

Meanwhile, the Division of Criminal Investigation, along with Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg are continuing their independent investigation of Tuesday's shooting. They plan to release a report regarding the incident at a later date.

Rinzy Jr. remains in a Sioux Falls hospital at this time. KSFY is reporting that he will be formally placed under arrest at a time in which his condition has improved enough to do so.

