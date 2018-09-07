A man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's mobile home, doused her with lighter fluid and threatened to burn down her residence, according to Sioux Falls Police Department.

The incident happened on Thursday (September 7) at 6:30 PM in the 800 Block of Melrose Place when the woman and a visiting friend hear a noise outside of her mobile home. When she opened the door to investigate, her ex-boyfriend made his way into the home, sprayed lighter fluid around the residence and on the woman as he made threats to burn the place down.

The woman fled to a neighbor's home in the 700 Block of Melrose Place and called the police. When officers arrived, they found the man outside of the girlfriend's home with a lighter.

Fadi Omar Zachara, 35, of Sioux Falls, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and felony intentional damage to property.

The unidentified victim was listed as a 34-year-old woman.

