Man Dies In Fall From Downtown Sioux Falls Building Site

Dakota News Now is reporting that a 24-year-old man has died in a fall from a construction site near downtown Sioux Falls.

The fall was reported to the Sioux Falls Police along with Emergency Medical Services around 10:30 Tuesday morning. The report was that a 24-year-old man died after falling from a construction site in the 500 block in downtown Sioux Falls at Minnesota Avenue and 14th Street.

The reported accident occurred on the five stories high structure under construction and the future home of First Premier Bank headquarters.

The man's name has not been released. And the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Sioux Falls Police Department are investigating the death.