Man Dead After Van Leaves Road, Winds Up in James River

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after a van left a road and wound up in the James River near Mitchell.

The Highway Patrol says authorities discovered the van Wednesday morning. The body of a 28-year-old man was found along the river's west shore about a quarter of a mile away. Authorities have been searching for more possible occupants.

The patrol says the van was eastbound about 2 miles east of Mitchell when the vehicle entered the ditch, went through a barbed wire fence and into the river. The time and date of the crash remain under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.