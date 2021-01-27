Man Crashes His Car, Wins $2 Million On The Same Day

Crashing your car makes for a bad day, it's happened to me a couple of times. What started as a bad day for a North Carolina man ended up changing his life.

Anthony Dowe crashed his car in the morning and by the evening he was a multi-millionaire. He told lottery officials that he was driving to work the day after the Mega Millions drawing when he crashed his car.

"I hit two deer with my brand new car," Dowe said. "So, I just got mad, went back home, got into bed, and went to sleep. Then I woke up and checked my tickets. I checked the fourth ticket and I saw the '4' and then the next number and the next number and the next number" he said. “I’m like, ‘Wow!’ It was just crazy.”

Dowe's ticket matched all five white balls earning a $1 million prize, but he selected the Megaplier option when buying the ticket. That's doubled his winnings to $2 million when the 2X Megaplier ball was drawn.

He claimed his prize on Monday and took home $1,415,001 after Uncle Sam and North Carolina gets their cut from taxes.

"It just feels great," Dowe said. "I'm just gonna fix things on my mother and father's house and get my car fixed, pay it off, and pay my niece's car off."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app