Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure at Sioux Falls Walmart

A Sioux Falls man with a prior sex offense conviction was apprehended after witnesses say he was exposing himself.

The suspect was seen driving through the parking lot of the Walmart on Louise Avenue with his pants down Friday night (March 29) at 7:30 PM.

One of the witnesses was a man walking back to his car with his two daughters ages 9 and 12. The three went back into the store to report it and call the police. As they went back to their car the suspect was still driving around and was then fully exposing himself.

Police arrived and arrested the man, who had a previous conviction of a sexual offense, making the indecent exposure charge a felony.

Kenneth Dale Stark, 69, from Sioux Falls was arrested and charged after being removed from his 2003 brown Pontiac Montana. Police did not indicate the nature of Stark’s previous conviction or when it occurred.