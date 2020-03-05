Man Arrested in the Death of a Sioux Falls Pizza Delivery Driver

Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver on the city's east side.

Dakota News Now is reporting that 21-year-old Jahennessy Deunique LaPaul Bryant is now in custody and being charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and manslaughter in the death of Casey Bonhorst, a Dominos delivery driver.

Bonhorst was shot and killed after he made a delivery to a home in the 2800 block of East Bradstad Drive on Wednesday (February 26).

According to Dakota News Now, Bryant attempted to rob Bonhorst at gunpoint as he walked back to his car. During the robbery, Bonhorst was allegedly shot by Bryant, and the victim ended up dying at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities arrested Bryant on Wednesday afternoon near East 26th Street and South Sycamore Avenue. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Source: Dakota News Now

