Gunshots Heard Monday near Eastside Sioux Falls Shop N Cart

Gunshots rang out in eastern Sioux Falls on Monday morning, giving the Sioux Falls Police Department just one more thing to discuss when they hold their town hall meeting tonight to address the issue of crime in the city.

KSFY TV is reporting that authorities have arrested a 28-year-old Awuar Tadeo Amaya of Sioux Falls, in connection with the series of gunshots that were allegedly heard early Monday morning, (July 29) near the Sixth Street and Cleveland Avenue at Shop'N Cart.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY, a black Chevy Avalanche was seen leaving the area immediately after the gunshots were heard. Police received the call and spotted the vehicle near 10th Street and Fairfax Avenue. Upon pulling it over, the driver took off running. That's when a short foot pursuit ensued, resulting in officers arresting Amaya. In the process of taking him into custody, police found a handgun in his backpack.

Authorities ended up charging Amaya with fleeing police, resisting arrest, warrant, and parole violation.

According to KSFY, there was also one other person inside the vehicle with Amaya at the time of his arrest. That person was not charged in the crime.

Cases of crime, like the one displayed on Monday morning, are becoming more and more prevalent throughout the city. Hence the reason the Sioux Falls Police Department has elected to hold a town hall meeting with the public to discuss the issue of crime and go over the steps they're taking to combat it.

The town hall meeting will begin tonight, (July 30) at 6:30 at the Kenny Anderson Community Center. The public is invited to attend.

Source: KSFY TV