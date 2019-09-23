‘Mamma Mia’ Opening At Sioux Empire Community Theatre

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre (SECT) is opening its new season with Mamma Mia.

As the title would suggest, this musical uses the songs of ABBA to help tell the story of mother and daughter, Donna and Sophie. Sophie is getting married and wants her dad to be there, but who is her dad?

According to SECT's website, the show is described as, "ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!"

Mamma Mia opens Thursday, September 26 at 7:00 PM. Shows run through October 6th with shows at 7 PM on Thursdays and Fridays, two shows on Saturdays at 2 PM and 7:00 PM, and Sunday matinees at 2 PM.

All shows are at The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.

