Mall of America in Minnesota Reopens

The largest shopping mall in North America has reopened for business.

The Mall of America in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington, MN welcomed back it's first customers since closing down in mid-March for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the mall's website, not all of the 520 tenants including retail stores, restaurants, and attractions will be open immediately. Restaurants that choose to reopen will do so with reduced capacity full-service seating, counter service, take out, curbside pickup, and grab + go items. Salons, movie theaters, and select smaller attractions can open at a reduced capacity.

The State of Minnesota has not approved the reopening of the Nickelodeon Universe. It will remain closed until further notice.

The mall officials had announced plans to reopen on June 1 but delayed due to the break out of violence around the Twin Cities associated with the protests over the death of George Floyd.

There are reduced hours of operation in place. Until further notice, the mall's doors will open at 8:00 am for mall walkers and staff, but retail store hours will be limited to 11:00 am to 7:00 pm every day. Some retailers may have different hours so check ahead of time.

The mall is instituting social distancing protocols and enhanced cleaning procedures. The mall strongly encourages shoppers and guests to wear face masks, but it's not required to enter the mall. However, individual tenants may require shoppers to wear masks within their space.