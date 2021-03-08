Make Cash In South Dakota For Killing Raccoons, Skunks, & Badgers

The state of South Dakota is starting the Nest Predator Bounty Program. Starting April 1, 2021, July 1, 2021, you can trap or shoot raccoons, striped skunks, badgers, opossums, and red foxes for a bounty.

After you dispatch these animals you can cut the tails off and turn them over to the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks and get paid $10 per tail. During the season you and your household will be limited to trapping 59 animals or collecting $590 worth of tails.

The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks say that they are “focused on reducing localized populations of nest predators as a way to enhance pheasant and duck nest success, while at the same time increasing participation in trapping from all ages. Trapping is an intention to experience, explore and create lasting memories while making a difference for managing wildlife in South Dakota.”

Participation is for South Dakota residents only. In the last two years of the program around 4,300 participants turned over 81,000 nest predators. 93 percent of the nest predators were from eastern South Dakota including the counties of Minnehaha, Yankton, Turner, Beadle, Brookings.

According to the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks:

Participants under the age of 16 and landowners harvesting nest predators from their own land are not required to have a license.

All other participants are required to have a 2021 hunting, fishing, or furbearer license.

Participants must comply with South Dakota trapping and hunting rules and regulations.

With the warmer weather, participants are asked to freeze all eligible tails prior to submission or bring them in within three days of being harvested.

GFP recommends that participants either bring the tail within the three days of harvest or freeze them until they can be submitted.

Roadkill animals are not eligible.

Payment will not be received upon submission of the tail(s). GFP will process payments and send a check in the mail approximately every 30 days.

Animals must be trapped or shot by the program participant within this timeframe: April 1 - July 1.