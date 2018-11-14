Make-A-Wish Works, It’s Been Proven

Seems the Make-A-Wish program is working. A recent study shows participation often translates to a better quality of life for the recipient, reduces the number of hospital visits, and results in fewer health care costs.

If you're not familiar with Make-A-Wish, the nationwide program makes it possible for sick children to have their wishes come true. It arranges experiences for them. The Make-A-Wish offices in South Dakota are located in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

The Sioux Falls location is on the campus of Sanford Hospital, 1400 West 17th Street. Their phone number is (605) 335-8000, toll-Free (800) 640-9198. Their website is southdakota.wish.org .

The study consisted of 496 patients at the Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. It showed those who received a wish were two-and-a-half times more likely to have fewer unplanned hospital admissions.

To read more about the findings, click on the link below.

Source: Nationwide Children's Hospital