For a lot of us college basketball fans, this is closest we'll ever be to the Final Four of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament , when the event comes to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, April 6-8.

Usually is pretty close to impossible to snag tickets to college basketball's premier event, but this year you have a chance to go to both the semifinals and finals and help out a great local charity at the same time.

Make-A-Wish South Dakota is auctioning off a Final Four Package that includes:

Four All-Session tickets (semifinals and championship) in Section 332, Row 12, Seats 7-10

Four Tickets to the Final Four Fan Fest (April 5–8) at the Minneapolis Convention Center

You must have your bid in by 3:00 PM today (Wednesday, March 27).

100 percent of the money stays in Sioux Falls and helps Make-A-Wish grant the wishes of local kids diagnosed with a critical illness.