Make-A-Wish South Dakota Has Your Final Four Tickets, But You Better Hurry!
For a lot of us college basketball fans, this is closest we'll ever be to the Final Four of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, when the event comes to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, April 6-8.
Usually is pretty close to impossible to snag tickets to college basketball's premier event, but this year you have a chance to go to both the semifinals and finals and help out a great local charity at the same time.
Make-A-Wish South Dakota is auctioning off a Final Four Package that includes:
- Four All-Session tickets (semifinals and championship) in Section 332, Row 12, Seats 7-10
- Four Tickets to the Final Four Fan Fest (April 5–8) at the Minneapolis Convention Center
You must have your bid in by 3:00 PM today (Wednesday, March 27).
100 percent of the money stays in Sioux Falls and helps Make-A-Wish grant the wishes of local kids diagnosed with a critical illness.