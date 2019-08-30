Make-A-Wish Record Breaking Year

When you are a part of an event that benefits kids you feel it in your heart. Forever.

This past year I continued my connection with Hot Harley Nights. An event in Sioux Falls that has been bringing thousands of people together for the past 24 years to raise money for Make-A-Wish South Dakota. The tradition continues with one purpose. To support children with life threatening conditions. To put smiles on their faces. And to raise awareness. And all the money raised each year stays locally.

Make-A-Wish South Dakota just announced that 2019 was another record year as they have granted 88 wishes throughout the state. According to the release, this is the highest number of wishes ever granted in South Dakota, and the second consecutive year of double-digit percentage growth in wishes.

Sue Salter, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota says, “A wish experience creates an opportunity for hope and the ability to experience life beyond illness.”