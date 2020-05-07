Major Street Construction Starting on 57th Street Sioux Falls

If you are commuting in Sioux Falls and use 57th Street between Minnesota Ave. and Western you may want to find another route to use this summer.

A major multi-faceted 57th Street road construction project is going to commence Monday, May 11th. The outside eastbound lane of 57th Street will be closed between Caraway Drive and Batcheller Lane. Road crews will be working to temporarily widen the road in advance of the reconstruction and resurfacing of 57th Street from Minnesota Avenue to Western Avenue.

You can see a full breakdown and phases of the street project at Siouxlandlib.org. They noted the following Commuter Route Information:

One lane of eastbound traffic will be maintained at all times.

Westbound traffic will not be impacted at this time.

Drivers should remain alert to changing conditions while driving through the work area.

Google Maps