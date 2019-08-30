Major Revamp: Say Goodbye to 9 Taco Bell Items!
Say goodbye to some of your favorite items at Taco Bell because the popular restaurant chain is drastically changing its menu. According to Thrillist, those items include:
- Beefy Mini Quesadilla
- Chips & Salsa
- Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
- Double Decker Taco
- Cool Ranch Tacos
- Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos
- Double Tostada
- Power Menu Burrito
- XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito
Taco Bell said the big move is meant to declutter the menu and make room for updated combo options. Another part of the changes include its combos, so make sure you pay attention the next time you place an order. The changes all go into effect on September 12, 2019.
Also by 2025, Taco Bell plans to reduce antibiotics-specifically those important to human health in the majority of its beef supply by 25 percent. Sioux Falls has 5 locations.
400 S Louise Ave
1611 W 41st St
812 S Minnesota Ave
4100 W 12th St
3309 E 10th St
Source: Thrillist