Major Revamp: Say Goodbye to 9 Taco Bell Items!

Say goodbye to some of your favorite items at Taco Bell because the popular restaurant chain is drastically changing its menu. According to Thrillist, those items include:

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

Chips & Salsa

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Decker Taco

Cool Ranch Tacos

Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos

Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

Taco Bell said the big move is meant to declutter the menu and make room for updated combo options. Another part of the changes include its combos, so make sure you pay attention the next time you place an order. The changes all go into effect on September 12, 2019.

Also by 2025, Taco Bell plans to reduce antibiotics-specifically those important to human health in the majority of its beef supply by 25 percent. Sioux Falls has 5 locations.

400 S Louise Ave

1611 W 41st St

812 S Minnesota Ave

4100 W 12th St

3309 E 10th St

Source: Thrillist