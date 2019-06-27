Major Donations Contribute to State Theatre’s Re-Opening

I remember going to a movie in the old State Theatre back in the mid-80s. It was a blistering hot summer day. The theatre was dark and cool, the popcorn was buttery and the company was good!

It was so sad when it closed in 1991 and it is such a joy to know it will re-open sometime next year!

Mayor Paul Ten Haken announced today (June 26) that the city of Sioux Falls is pledging "$1.5 million to the State Theatre Company to finance the exterior and structure of the building, life-safety measures, and accessibility".

This donation, which will come from the Sioux Falls Entertainment Tax Fund, in combination with another gift of $3.5 million from businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford will give a significant boost to the project. Mr. Sanford's contribution will ensure the completion of the auditorium in the theatre.

Organizers hope to have the State open by spring of next year. State Theatre Company President John Swedeen says the first film shown will be Gone With the Wind.

For more information on contributing to the State Theatre restoration fund, you can contact State Theatre Company Executive Director Allison Weiland at 605-335-5757 and see the State Theatre online.

Sources: City of Sioux Falls, KSFY TV