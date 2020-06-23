PGA TOUR Champions golfers Larry Mize, Retief Goosen, and Lee Janzen have committed to play at the 2020 Sanford International.

1987 Masters winner Larry Mize returns to the Sanford International after finishing tied for 49th last year. The 40-year pro had four wins as a member of the PGA Tour including that Masters victory in 1987. Mize also won the 1983 Danny Thomas Memphis Classic, the 1993 Northern Telecom Open, and the 1993 Buick Open. He has one victory as a member of the PGA Tour Champions winning the 2010 Montreal Championship.

One of the most popular names in golf comes back to the Sanford International this year. 2001 and 2004 U.S. Open Champion Retief Goosen comes back to Sioux Falls after finishing tied for seventh last year. After seven wins on the PGA Tour, Goosen joined the PGA Tour Champions in 2019 and won the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Another two-time U.S. Open Champion will join Goosen on the course as Lee Janzen returns to town. Janzen shot +2 last year and tied for 42nd. Janzen won the 1993 and 1998 U.S. Open, along with the 1995 Players Championship. Since joining the PGA Tour Champions, Janzen has won one tournament.

Tickets for the 2020 Sanford International are currently available through the Sanford International Website. Kids 15 and under are free with a paid adult entry. The tournament is scheduled to take place, with fans in attendance, on September 7-13.