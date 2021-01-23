Mahomes Cleared to Play on Sunday in AFC Title Game

It seemed almost improbable that the best player in the National Football League wouldn't play in the AFC Championship game due to injury, but concussions are a different kind of injury.

The Kansas Chiefs and all their loyal fans got some great news on Friday as Patrick Mahomes told reports that he is cleared to play this Sunday.

Mahomes was knocked out of the AFC Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns with a concussion, but he completed the steps this week to clear the concussion protocol.

It was discussed all week by oddsmakers the impact a Mahomes absence would have on the betting line as many claimed it would swing a whole 7 points from KC -3.5 to Buffalo -3.5.

Now that Mahomes is playing, expect that line to slightly go up to -4 and stay steady around there with the perception that more money will continue to come in on the Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the second game on Sunday at 5:40 PM CT on CBS.

Kansas City will be looking to return to their second strait Super Bowl while the Buffalo Bills will be looking to get back to the big game for the first time since the 1990's.

