Magic of Hope Gala is an Event You Should Attend Next Year

I am not big on wearing a suit. Nice jeans and a polo is more my speed. But every now and then it is fun to dress up. When the fun goes along with a great cause it's even better!

For the third year in a row, my wife and I have attended the American Cancer Society's Magic of Hope Gala. It's a formal event with Vegas-style gaming, heavy hors d'oeuvres, silent and live auctions, and a great time.

Crystal and me in 2017 (Andy Erickson/Hot 104.7)

Funds raised this year from the gala will be used exclusively for pediatric cancer research.

It's a year away now, I assume, so pencil it in for April of 2020 to go. Several of our friends took the invite and every one of them said they loved it. Don't feel like you need to be made of money to go, either. Yes, you need a suit or a dress for it, but there are items you can bid on that aren't expensive and still help raise money.

The band that played, The White Keys , was amazing.

Crystal and me in 2019 (Andy Erickson/Hot 104.7)