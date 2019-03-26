Magic of Hope Fundraiser, Appropriately Named and So Fun!

It is not very often that most of us have the opportunity, let alone a reason, to get all dressed up and go out for a night. Okay, weddings don't count and honestly who's wearing formalwear at those events, besides the wedding party anyway?

Well, here is your chance to get all "gussied up", and help fund the fight against pediatric cancer! The American Cancer Society's "Magic of Hope" fundraiser is happening Saturday, April 6, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

This unique, upscale, 18-plus, formal event offers live entertainment, featuring casino-style gaming, a live auction with not-to-be-missed big-ticket items and a silent auction featuring jewelry, spa packages and much more.

Special tributes to cancer survivors and to loved ones lost to the disease will also be a part of this inspirational and fun evening! This year all proceeds will specifically fund research into children's cancer.

Ticket prices are $125 for the VIP pre-party from 5 to 6 PM or $75 for the main event which begins at 6 PM. You must register by 5 PM on Friday, April 5.

If you'd like to volunteer for this event, or need more information call Melissa Kirby at 605-353-3555.

Source: American Cancer Society/South Dakota/ Magic of Hope