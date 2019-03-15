Lennox's Madysen Vlastuin and Yankton's Matthew Mors have been selected as the 2018-2019 Gatorade South Dakota Basketball Players of the Year.

Madysen Vlastuin has paved the way for the Orioles this season and helped lead the team to a 17-3 regular season record and a Class A state tournament appearance. Vlastuin averaged 17 points and six rebounds per game. The star junior was named Dakota XII Conference Player of the Year and is a two-time All-State selection. The future SDSU Jackrabbit becomes the second player from Lennox to win the award following Kristi Bruns during the 1988-1989 season.

The hype is real when it comes to Yankton's Matthew Mors . The standout 6'7 sophomore has already led the Bucks to one championship and they have a chance to repeat this season. This year was even better for Mors as he averaged 23 points and seven rebounds per game. He helped lead Yankton to 16-4 regular season record and the second overall seed in the Class AA boys basketball tournament. Mors has received college offers from Wisconsin, Colorado, Nebraska, Creighton, TCU, Iowa, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.

Each year Gatorade selects the best athletes from each state and then names an overall player of the year. More information regarding the Gatorade Player of the Year program can be found here .