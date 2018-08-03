Madison Dairy Queen Does It Again – over 44,000 Blizzards Sold

Well, it looks like the Dairy Queen in Madison, South Dakota did it again - leading the way on Miracle Treat Day - likely holding on to the #1 spot.

Miracle Treat Day is the one day each year when the Dairy Queen corporation donates a portion of all Blizzards sold to the Children's Miracle Network.

For the past several years, the Dairy Queen in Madison, South Dakota - population of just over 6,400 - has taken the event and turned it into a day-long celebration.

And in doing so has become the #1 franchise in North America when it comes to number of Blizzards sold on Miracle Treat Day.

This year's total - 44,657 blizzards . That's nearly 4,000 more than last year. This raises their total to more than 380,530 blizzards sold over the past 13 years.

Source: Facebook/Dairy Queen

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Email *

​