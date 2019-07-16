Madden 20 Ranks Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings fans have a strong opinion on Kirk Cousins one way or another, but here's where Madden NFL 20 ranks him heading into this season.

The latest Madden rankings have been released for every player in the NFL. All of these players will be in the upcoming video game release. For some, the overall ratings mean nothing while others (including athletes) get worked up over how low some are ranked.

One of the positions always under discussion is the quarterback spot. Patrick Mahomes was given the highest rating for a quarterback in the game at 97. He was followed by Tom Brady (96), Phillip Rivers (94), Drew Brees (92), and Andrew Luck (92) to round out the top five. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 7th overall with a 90.

Where does Cousins fall? This season he enters the new video game as the 14th best quarterback with a 81 rating. Quarterbacks rated better than him include:

10: Jared Goff, LAR (83),

11: Baker Mayfield, CLE (83),

12: Deshaun Watson, HOU (82),

13: Carson Wentz, PHI (82).

Players that are behind Cousins include:

15: Dak Prescott, DAL (81)

16: Derek Carr, OAK (80)

17: Andy Dalton, CIN (80)

18: Marcus Mariota, TEN (79)

Does that seem right? Ratings will change throughout the season as the developers of the game adjust according to how the season plays out. To see a full list of the ratings for every player in the game, click here.

Cousins threw for 4,298 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during the 2018 season. He will look to take a step forward and bring the Vikings back to the postseason in 2019.