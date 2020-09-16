Macy’s Plans First-Ever TV-Only Thanksgiving Day Parade

One of the pillars of the American Thanksgiving experience will look drastically different this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade have announced that the event will take place this year, however, the public will not be allowed in attendance.

As unprecedented as this move is, it's not completely surprising. With all of the other events of 2020 that have been canceled, postponed, or dramatically changed altogether, this is almost expected. Almost every major concert has been pushed back this year, sporting events were halted, some canceled, the Academy Awards were pushed to April, and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo have been moved to the summer of 2021.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and the Thanksgiving holiday go hand in hand. For some, it's almost as much a part of Thanksgiving as football, turkey, and pumpkin pie. As for the parade itself, it's been around for nearly one hundred years. It all got started in 1924 and has been televised on NBC since 1953. It has been canceled a few times over the years as well. In 1942, 1943, and 1944 the parade was called off due to World War II. This was mainly because the United States needed all of the rubber and helium they could spare for winning the war.

New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio announced that while the event will be virtual this year, he's hopeful to see the parade go back to its traditional format in 2021.