Two-time Summit League Basketball Player of the Year Macy Miller will be returning to Brookings to help the Jackrabbits.

Miller will join head coach Aaron Johnston's staff as a graduate assistant. The all-time leading SDSU and Summit League career points leader played for the Jackrabbits from 2014-2019.

In her new role as a graduate assistant, Miller will have a handle in all aspects of the program including team travel, video coordination, on-campus recruiting, and organizing camps according to the official release from SDSU.

Following her record-setting career at SDSU, Miller became the second SDSU women's basketball player to be drafted into the WNBA. She was selected in the third round by the Seattle Storm in the 2019 WNBA Draft. After being waived by the Storm, Miller went overseas to play for Baxi Ferrol in Spain. Miller averaged about 12 points/game in her 21 games with Baxi Ferrol.

"We are thrilled to have Macy return to SDSU and join our staff," said Johnston in the official press release,. "She was one of the very best to ever play at SDSU and her positive impact on the game of basketball stretched throughout the state. I am excited to see her transition into a new role where she can use her experiences to positively impact our current and future Jackrabbits."

Miller was named Summit League Basketball Player of the Year for 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. In addition to holding the career points record, Miller also holds SDSU records in all-time field goals and free throws.

