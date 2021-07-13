Mac & Cheese Ice Cream? It’s No Joke

Only the most astute calendar watchers might have noticed a pair of notable food-related observances this week.

Wednesday (July 14) is National Mac & Cheese Day, which celebrates all of the goodness of one of our favorite comfort foods.

And when it comes to foods we love best, can anything beat ice cream?

Get our free mobile app

Well, dessert lovers, you're in luck with National Ice Cream Day rapidly approaching on Sunday (July 18).

But what if there was a way to combine these two edible icons into the ultimate 'out-of-the-box' concoction?

Kraft

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese and Brooklyn, New York-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream have done just that - launching the first-ever Mac & Cheese Ice Cream, calling it 'a cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.'

According to USA Today, the limited edition creation will be available at Van Leeuwen shops in New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston on July 14.

For those of us outside of New York, California, and Texas, the mac & cheese ice cream will be available on the Van Leeuwen website, starting at 10:00 AM Central, Wednesday.

It'll set you back $12 a pint (plus taxes and shipping) and be available as long as supplies last.