Here's an opportunity to Help! Let's help Lucas Hoge help Nebraska! Fort Randall Casino is proud to work with native Nebraskan, Lucas Hoge to offer help that will contribute to Nebraska relief efforts. See Lucas Hoge July 13, 2019, at Fort Randall Casino.

See Lucas Hoge, outside, under the beautiful South Dakota Skies. Special VIP tickets are available for this Lucas Hoge Show, with Kayla Adams and a portion of the proceeds go to Nebraska Relief.

Tickets are on sale now $30-$35 Day of Show. You can purchase VIP Tickets for $100 which gets you an exclusive Meet and Greet with Lucas, Augotrpahped T-shirt/Photo and Picture with Lucas. ALL PROCEEDS help Nebraska Charities helping with recovery efforts.

Call the Fort Randal Casino Gift Shop [605.487.7871] to order tickets today.

Scott Stapp from Creed LIVE Fort Randall Casino/Hotel August 31, 2019 End of Summer Concert. Strange Daze will be opening the show! Indigenous will be playing at 10:30 pm inside after Scott Stapp concert inside Lucky's Lounge at Fort Randall Casino!