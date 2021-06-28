Lt. Jon Thum Tabbed to Be Next Sioux Falls Police Chief

Sioux Falls is about to undergo a changing of the guard at the top of the city's law enforcement department.

Later this July, Lieutenant Jonathan Thum will take over as the next Sioux Falls Police Chief succeeding current chief Matt Burns, who is scheduled to retire on (July 23) after 25-years of service.

As Dakota News Now reports, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced his choice of Thum on Friday (June 25).

Thum has a long, respected career with the Sioux Falls PD. For the past 16-years, he has served a field training officer, department training officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and SWAT commander.

His passion for public service, combined with his level of expertise in a number of different areas of law enforcement and community relations, made Thum a logical choice to be the next person to head up the Sioux Falls Police Department.

An example of Thum's leadership was illustrated in a recent story written by our friends at Pigeon 605 that talked about Thum's role in helping lead the effort to deal with the civil unrest that faced Sioux Falls last summer.

Lieutenant Thum has a well-documented history of connecting with members of the community.

According to Pigeon 605, while serving in the role of patrol sergeant for the city, Thum established a number of valuable relationships with neighborhood associations and community groups. All these various connections helped to lay the foundation for the city's community outreach program.

The Sioux Falls City Council still needs to approve Thum's appointment. That is scheduled to take during a council meeting slated to happen on Tuesday (July 6).

Source: Dakota News Now/Pigeon 605