Lowe’s Recalls 280,000 Ceiling Fans Due to Injuries

The last thing you want to add to your home is a product that can cause injuries, but unfortunately, it happens. And, if you have ever checked out the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, you know it happens frequently.

On Wednesday, Lowe's issued a recall of Harbor Breeze Kingsbury Ceiling Fans, manufactured by HKC-US (Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Co. LTD, of China), and sold exclusively at Lowe's.

This is the product description from the HKC-US recall website:

This recall involves Harbor Breeze’s Kingsbury indoor ceiling fans manufactured before December 2018. The bronze finish fans come with five reversible blades in a distressed mocha finish and have a 70-inch blade span. The fans also come with a frosted glass light and a remote control. The manufacture date in MM-YYYY format can be found on a label on top of the motor housing."

The fans were sold nationwide for around $230 in Lowe's stores and also online at Lowes.com from April 2010 through December 2018.

The problem with the fans involves the glass globe becoming dislodged from its housing, falling, and causing impact and laceration injuries. So far there have been 76 reports of the globes falling and also four injuries have been reported.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is advising people who have one of these in their homes to stop operating the fan and

immediately contact HKC-US toll-free at 877-239-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, via email at HKCRecall@hkcus.com or online at www.hkcfans.com for more information and request a new owner's manual and light kit label to help ensure correct installation of the light globe."

Sources: Consumer Product Safety Commission and HKC-US