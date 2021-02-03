Lowe’s Joins Other Companies By Giving Employees COVID Bonuses

Countless people have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides the first responders working on the frontlines of the pandemic, grocery and retail store workers have been there keeping the stores stocked, and customers equipped with all the basics required to meet their daily needs.

Store corporations across the country have been providing extra relief for their employees during this challenging time. Lowe's is once again stepping up to assist its employees with some extra money in their pockets.

On Friday, February 5th, all Lowe's full-time hourly associates across its stores, distribution centers, and call centers will receive a one-time payment of $300. Part-time and seasonal associates will receive a one-time payment of $150. This will be Lowe's seventh bonus or special stipend the company has given its employees since the onset of the pandemic.

According to its website, the national storefront is also hiring! Lowe's is "actively filling seasonal positions and permanent full-time and part-time roles at stores to help customers purchase essential products and services during the pandemic. Lowe's is hiring more than 50,000 seasonal and full-time retail associates, building on the more than 90,000 associates hired into permanent roles over the past year." This exciting announcement includes the store locations right here in Sioux Falls and throughout the Sioux Empire!

Anyone who is interested in these positions is encouraged to visit jobs.lowes.com/spring or text "JOBS" to LOWES (56937) to learn about local opportunities as well as apply.

