It's acts of kindness like this that should make all of our hearts smile. South Dakota Public Broadcasting Sports posted a video showing some great South Dakota kids doing great things.

This is what SDPB posted on their Facebook page:

"It's another example of what love and kindness in South Dakota looks like, this time from the high school basketball court.

In the closing seconds of their JV game on Tuesday night, Langford Area put in senior guard No. 50 Gabe Smith, who has Down Syndrome. With an assist from Aberdeen Christian 8th grader Garrett Pearson, Gabe was able to drain this shot as time expired."

Well done Langford and Aberdeen Christian kids, coaches, staff, and parents!

