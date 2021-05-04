Love Fair Food? You’re Gonna Love Midway Cafe in Harford

Summer is fast approaching, can I get a hallelujah from anyone? One of my favorite things about summer is the Sioux Empire Fair, in part because of all the artery clogging, oh so good, food that can be found on the midway.

If you find yourself craving things like footlong corn dogs, funnel cakes, Indian tacos, deep-fried Oreos, or basically anything fried that is served on a stick, there's a place right here in the Sioux Empire that can scratch your fair food craving itch.

This little hidden gem is called Midway Cafe in Hartford.

Rose Zeig and her family have made their Midway Cafe a staple of many area fairs and festivals over the past 20 years, but, as Dakota News Now reports, COVID-19 slipped them a curve ball like it did pretty much everyone else last year as the pandemic forced the closure of the majority of fairs across the country in 2020.

Zeig, like countless others, needed to adapt. She and her family took their five to six month fair circuit job and decided to make their roadside trailer a fixture in Hartford for as long as the pandemic continues on.

According to Dakota News Now, when Zeig had her Midway Cafe set up in Hartford last year, people from all over flocked to get their fix of fair food.

Due to the success the Zeig's experienced last summer, they plan to open again this year in Hartford.

Dakota News Now is reporting the plan right now is to take things week-by-week until the fair circuit begins to ramp up. The Zeig's will continue to post their hours of operation on social media.

The Midway Cafe trailer can be found at 106 North Western Avenue in Hartford. As of right now, they plan to be open Wednesday through Friday, from noon to 8 PM, and on Sunday, from noon to 6 PM.

I think I hear an elephant ear calling my name.

