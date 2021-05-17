Lottery Players Win Millions Using Biblical Numbers

A number typically associated with the coming antichrist as spoken of in the Bible has been used to pay out over $3 million in lottery cash.

The winning numbers in the May 12 drawing of the North Carolina Education Lottery game 'Carolina Pick 3' were the infamous 6-6-6. 7,998 tickets sold matched that number for a total payout of $3.2 million.

The Pick 3 game has two top prizes depending on the type of ticket bought. The 50-cent ticket pays $250 and the $1 ticket pays $500.

According to a lottery press release, the triple-digit combinations are known as 'trips' among players of the Pick 3 game. These 'trips' are some of the most popular combinations of numbers played. The odds of a 'trip' matching the winning drawing are 1 in 1,000.

6-6-6 the called the 'number of the beast' and is associated with the man of evil who is known as the antichrist. The Book of Revelation 13:18 references the number; "This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. That number is 666."

The antichrist is prophesied to appear on the world scene during the tribulation period that occurs before the second coming of Jesus Christ.