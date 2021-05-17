Lottery Players Win Millions Using Biblical Numbers
A number typically associated with the coming antichrist as spoken of in the Bible has been used to pay out over $3 million in lottery cash.
The winning numbers in the May 12 drawing of the North Carolina Education Lottery game 'Carolina Pick 3' were the infamous 6-6-6. 7,998 tickets sold matched that number for a total payout of $3.2 million.
The Pick 3 game has two top prizes depending on the type of ticket bought. The 50-cent ticket pays $250 and the $1 ticket pays $500.
According to a lottery press release, the triple-digit combinations are known as 'trips' among players of the Pick 3 game. These 'trips' are some of the most popular combinations of numbers played. The odds of a 'trip' matching the winning drawing are 1 in 1,000.
6-6-6 the called the 'number of the beast' and is associated with the man of evil who is known as the antichrist. The Book of Revelation 13:18 references the number; "This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. That number is 666."
The antichrist is prophesied to appear on the world scene during the tribulation period that occurs before the second coming of Jesus Christ.
10 Smallest Towns in South Dakota