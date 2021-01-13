Lottery Dreamers Are Taking Notice of This Week’s Jackpots

Tonight's (1/13) Powerball drawing is getting up there in the range dreamers start taking notice. It's not a record - in fact, not even close - but we're thinking it might be a good time to buy a ticket. The largest lottery jackpot ever was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016 that was shared by three people. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $550 million. At 1-in-292 million odds, good luck on that chunk of change.

Perhaps getting even more attention this week is the Mega Millions jackpot, which now sets up a grand prize worth at least $750 million in Friday night's drawing. Last night's drawing, worth $625 million, had a few million-dollar winners, but no one matched all the numbers and the Mega ball. The winning numbers were: 12, 14, 26, 28, and 33. The Mega Ball was 9. There have been 34 drawings without a winner since September.

And rounding turn 3 is the Dakota Cash drawing which stands at an estimated $80,000 for Wednesday night's drawing. It's currently at 4x the starting amount of $20,000 so it's time.

So...what would you do with a newfound fortune? We can dream, can't we?

Source: South Dakota Lottery