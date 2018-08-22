Los Angeles Sparks Eliminate Defending Champion Minnesota Lynx 75-68

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 26 points, helping the Los Angeles Sparks beat the defending champion Minnesota Lynx 75-68 Tuesday night to advance to the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

It was the fourth straight year Los Angeles and Minnesota have met in an elimination playoff game — with each team winning the past two WNBA championships. The Lynx hadn't been eliminated in the first round since 2004.

After Minnesota's Maya Moore missed two free throws with 1:56 remaining, Gray sank a long jumper to extend Los Angeles' lead to 70-65. Minnesota turned it over on its next possession and Nneka Ogwumike hit two free throws.

Temi Fagbenle made an open corner 3-pointer to pull Minnesota to 72-68 with 52.4 seconds to go, but Moore was off on a contested 3-pointer on the next possession and Ogwumike sealed it at the free-throw line.

Sixth-seeded Los Angeles (20-15) will play at No. 3 seed Washington on Thursday.

